Stolen vehicle involved in rollover crash while attempting to evade police in Rancho Mirage

A woman in a vehicle reported stolen was hospitalized after a rollover crash during a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Rancho Mirage.

At around 11:00 a.m., deputies reported being behind a stolen vehicle in the area of Monterey Avenue and Varner Road, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Deputies attempted an enforcement stop at Dinah Shore Drive and Monterey Avenue, however, the driver attempted to evade deputies and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle at Shoppers Lane and Dinah Shore Drive.

Following the crash, the suspect continued westbound on Dinah Shore Drive where it was involved in a single-vehicle rollover collision east of Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with an unknown degree of injuries. She will be charged with vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and evading arrest, the agency said.

