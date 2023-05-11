Yucca Valley man faces kidnapping charges after allegedly stealing vehicle with sleeping man inside

A Yucca Valley man is facing kidnapping charges after stealing a vehicle with a person sleeping inside it.

The incident started when deputies were called to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on the 7100 block of Barberry Avenue at around 5:08 a.m.

Deputies learned that the pedestrian was asleep inside of his vehicle when it was stolen. The victim woke up during the theft and jumped from the moving vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as a 29-year-old man from Yucca Valley. He was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for PC 207 Kidnapping and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Delgado at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or at www.wetip.com.