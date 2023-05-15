Suspect not located after hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in Indio

A suspect was not located following an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in the city of Indio.

The incident got underway at around 11:30 a.m., that's when officers spotted a suspect wanted in a past sexual assault investigation, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Guitron said the suspect ran into a unit at Elms Apartments located on the 82-800 block of Avenue 44 near Towne Ave.

The suspect remained inside the unit for a few hours while officers try to secure a peaceful surrender.

Guitron said that at around 4:30 p.m., police made entry into the unit they believed the suspect was in, however, the suspect was not inside.

The search for the suspect continues.

