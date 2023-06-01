Authorities seek help gathering details on death of Desert Hot Springs man

Authorities today asked for public help in their investigation of the death of a 32-year-old man near Desert Hot Springs.

Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs was fatally injured Feb. 4.

"The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are currently available,'' Palm Desert sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's station responded at 12:21 a.m. that day to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 69500 block of Dillon Road in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Richard Carroll.

"Upon arrival, they found an adult male with traumatic injuries,'' Carroll said the day of his death. "The male was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries."

Anyone with information or video was asked to call Central Homicide Investigator Gilbert at 951-955-2777.