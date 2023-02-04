Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs

32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. Nelson was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff's Station and the Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.