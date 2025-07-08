Temperatures keep rising through the week

Happy Tuesday, Coachella Valley. Temperatures are on the up and up as we move throughout the week. Conditions are dry today, and winds are not much of a concern, although we may see some slightly elevated diurnal winds in the days ahead. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the valley floor and will be in effect for most of Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures on those two days will exceed 115°F. A Heat Advisory is in place for our friends just to the west.

All this heat comes from high pressure dominating the desert southwest and Southern California. Because of the dominating high pressure, we have sinking air aloft. This is not only allowing for temperatures to rise significantly, but also allowing for Ozone to form at the surface. As a result, an Air Quality Alert is in place through 8 PM Thursday, specifically for Ozone.

There's no other way to say it... It's going to be hot the next few days here on the valley floor. Expect temperatures above 115° for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will fall back below 115°F but still stay well above average. Stay cool out there!