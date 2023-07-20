Man pleads guilty to shooting at off-duty policeman near Lake Elsinore in act of road rage

A 37-year-old man who shot at an off-duty police officer during an act of road rage on the Ortega (74) Highway near Lake Elsinore pleaded guilty today to felony charges.

Keith Frederick Prante of Mission Viejo admitted shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawfully carrying a firearm under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors agreed to drop an assault charge against Prante.

Superior Court Judge John Monterosso scheduled a sentencing hearing for Oct. 16 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta and permitted the defendant to remain free on a $135,000 bond.

There was no indication of what sentence the District Attorney's Office is seeking.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig, shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, the victim, identified as an off-duty San Bernardino police officer with the initials "T.S.," was going east on Highway 74, approaching Decker Canyon Road, when the defendant abruptly stopped directly in front of him, blocking his path along the narrow two-lane corridor.

There was no word regarding what immediately preceded the action.

Lassig said that Prante leaned out of his vehicle with a .40-caliber pistol in hand and opened fire on the driver's side of the victim's car. However, none of the bullets penetrated the windshield.

The defendant then accelerated away, but traveled only a couple of miles before pulling over to the shoulder of the highway, according to Lassig.

T.S. spotted Prante and, "fearing for his safety, stopped just west of the suspect's location," the CHP officer said.

"The victim observed the suspect produce a handgun out the driver's side window and begin to reverse toward the victim's location," Lassig said. "The victim, fearing for his life, fired a handgun ... toward the suspect.''

No one was injured.

Lassig said Prante immediately drove away, heading into Lake Elsinore, and the off-duty policeman trailed him at a safe distance, making a note of the license plate on the defendant's vehicle, which soon disappeared from view.

T.S. called 911, and CHP officers and Riverside County sheriff's deputies quickly converged on the area.

According to Lassig, Prante was identified as the shooter, and his whereabouts were confirmed the following morning, at which point he was taken into custody without incident.

Prante had no documented prior felony convictions.