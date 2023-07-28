Reseda man charged with federal drug, ammunition charges

An ex-con whom authorities allege is associated with a racially motivated violent extremist group was charged today with federal drug and ammunition charges stemming from a search warrant that was served at his Reseda home.

Ryan Scott Bradford, 34, is accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was ordered to remain detained pending arraignment Aug. 11 in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

FBI, federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Los Angeles police officers recovered 116 rounds of ammunition, firearm parts and two 3D printers -- one of which had swastikas painted on it - and temporarily shut down streets in the area following the discovery of an apparent improvised explosive device during a search Thursday at Bradford's home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Bradford allegedly is barred from possessing ammunition as a result of a 2012 burglary conviction.

The warrant, served in the vicinity of White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street, involved an "ongoing investigation," according to Laura Eimiller of the FBI.

"The potential danger to the community cannot be overstated,'' U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "We will continue to investigate this matter to ensure that this defendant is held accountable for his crimes, and to keep our community safe from acts of violence motivated by racist and hateful ideology."

An affidavit filed with the complaint alleges that law enforcement officers found items consistent with Bradford's alleged posts online regarding his "violent extremist ideology and intent to kill Jews."

The affidavit alleges that Bradford posted an Amazon review on a 3-D printer motherboard that included a photo of his left hand, on which a tattoo on his index reads "Hate," and that he is believed to be the operator of an account on an instant-messaging service in which he allegedly made threats regarding "killing Jews."