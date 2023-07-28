Skip to Content
Salton City man charged with multiple violent sexual assaults; More information sought

A Salton City man has been charged with multiple counts of violent sexual assaults, the Imperial County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Philip Warren Carter, 32, was arrested by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office on July 19.

Investigators from the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are seeking any additional information about Carter in furtherance on the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement authorities are asking anyone who has information about Carter to come forward, either directly or anonymously.

Anyone with additional information about Philip Warren Carter is asked to immediately contact the DA's office and speak with Investigator Santiago at 442-265-1229.

