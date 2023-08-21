Employee pepper sprayed during robbery at Cabazon outlets store

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating a robbery at a Cabazon outlets store where an employee was pepper sprayed.

The robbery was reported Monday around 8:00 p.m. on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive.

"The reporting party advised three subjects entered the business, stole items, and pepper sprayed an employee,"

Authorities said the employee was treated at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

