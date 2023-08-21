Skip to Content
Crime

Employee pepper sprayed during robbery at Cabazon outlets store

MGN
By
New
Published 9:26 PM

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating a robbery at a Cabazon outlets store where an employee was pepper sprayed.

The robbery was reported Monday around 8:00 p.m. on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive.

"The reporting party advised three subjects entered the business, stole items, and pepper sprayed an employee,"

Authorities said the employee was treated at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content