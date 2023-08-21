Pair accused in disappearance, killing of Cabazon man arraigned

A probationer and his cohort accused of killing a 31-year-old Cabazon man whose remains still haven't been located pleaded not guilty today to murder.

Richard Eugene Seevers, 58, of Banning, and Frank Edward Mansfield, 48, of Cabazon, were arrested earlier this month following a two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance and death of Dillon Entler.

The defendants were arraigned jointly before Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for the pair on Oct. 5 at the Banning Justice Center.

Both men are being held in lieu of $1 million bail -- Mansfield at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, and Seevers at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brosche, Entler was reported missing by family in August 2021, after no one had seen him for three days.

"Evidence was obtained showing Entler was likely deceased and the victim of a homicide," Brosche said. "Investigators with the Central Homicide Unit were notified and began working the case as a no-body homicide."

Clues were gathered over the ensuing 24 months pointing to Mansfield and Seevers as the alleged perpetrators behind the victim's disappearance and death, according to the sergeant. A possible motive was not disclosed.

Arrest warrants were served on the defendants during the first week of this month, when both were taken into custody without incident.

"Entler's remains have still not been located, despite numerous attempts by law enforcement and volunteers,'' Brosche said.

According to court records, Seevers has a prior conviction for child abuse. Mansfield has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.