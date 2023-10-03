Skip to Content
Man suspected of multiple burglaries in Palm Desert charged

Published 1:17 PM

A 35-year-old man suspected of multiple burglaries in Palm Desert was charged today with one felony count of burglary.   

In addition to burglary, Bermuda Dunes transient Zachary Taylor Bulva was charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Palm Desert sheriff's station Burglary Suppression Unit investigated multiple burglaries that occurred Sept. 13 in the 40000 block of Harris Lane, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Rovann Cleveland.

Bulva was identified as the suspect, and the Palm Desert Business District Team along with deputies subsequently found and arrested him, according to Cleveland. Bulva was arrested in the area of Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $50,000 bail, according to inmate records.   

Anyone with additional information on the burglaries in Palm Desert was asked to call Deputy Lara of the Palm Desert sheriff's station at 760-836-1600.

