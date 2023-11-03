Two men injured in late-night shooting in Cathedral City

Police today were investigating a late-night shooting that resulted in two men injured in Cathedral City.

Officers responded at 11:54 p.m. Thursday to a report of gunshots heard in the area of C Street and West Buddy Rogers Avenue, according to Cathedral City Police Department Commander Rick Sanchez.

"Officers responded and began an area check,'' Sanchez wrote in a statement. "Officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds."

The Cathedral City Fire Department subsequently responded to the scene and took both victims to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to Sanchez. Detectives also arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the police department at 760-770-0300 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.