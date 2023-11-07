Skip to Content
Man accused of stealing several high-value golf clubs and equipment in La Quinta

Riverside County Sheriff's Office
A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of stealing several high-value golf clubs and equipment in La Quinta.

The theft was reported to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 28 within the 81000 block of Contento Street, the agency reported on Tuesday.

Deputies were told the items were stolen from a vehicle.

The La Quinta Special Enforcement Team assumed the investigation. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as a 59-year-old man from Coachella.

Authorities served a search warrant in the 85000 block of Cairo Street Tuesday morning, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The agency noted that evidence implicating the Coachella man was recovered during the search, as well as numerous other suspected stolen items. Ammunition was also located.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces charges including possession of stolen property and felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Deputy Martin at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 863–8990.

