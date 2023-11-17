Man suspected in multiple burglaries across the Coachella Valley arrested

A 42-year-old man suspected of a commercial burglary in Palm Desert, and other burglaries across the Coachella Valley, was behind bars today on a $100,000 bail bond.

The Indio resident was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of burglary, according to Sgt. Rovann Cleveland of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. In addition to Palm Desert, he's suspected of multiple burglaries in the cities of Rancho Mirage, La Quinta and Indio.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Palm Desert sheriff's station, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team and Gang Impact Team served a search warrant in the 43000 block of Navajo Street in Indio, Cleveland said. The warrant stemmed from the Palm Desert burglary, which occurred Nov. 11.

"During the search warrant, a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property were recovered,'' Cleveland wrote in a statement.

The 42-year-old was subsequently arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to inmate records. He's expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call Deputy Jack Rutigliano of the Palm Desert sheriff's station at 760-836-1600.