Man with decade-long history of burglaries accused in span of thefts in Indio

Indio police arrested a parolee accused in a series of break-ins at businesses in the city over the past week.

The break-ins happened on Nov. 12 through Nov. 19.

During their investigation, they identified and apprehended a 36-year-old man in the area of Monroe Street and Indio Blvd.

Police said the suspect confessed to breaking into the Savas Health, Pueblo Viejo Restaurant, Coco Freeze Ice Cream Shop, and Flame Broiler Restaurant.

The suspect has a long history of commercial burglary within the City of Indio, spanning over 10 years, and has been in and out of jail for these crimes, police noted.

Currently, the man is on Post Release Community Supervision probation for commercial burglary. Detectives requested a PRCS violations hold, and the suspect was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center Indio for four counts of commercial burglary charges.

If anyone has information about this case please call Indio Police Detective Israel Campoa (760)-391-4117 or to report anonymous information, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).