Skip to Content
Crime

Man with decade-long history of burglaries accused in span of thefts in Indio

MGN
By
Published 2:34 PM

Indio police arrested a parolee accused in a series of break-ins at businesses in the city over the past week.

The break-ins happened on Nov. 12 through Nov. 19.

During their investigation, they identified and apprehended a 36-year-old man in the area of Monroe Street and Indio Blvd.

Police said the suspect confessed to breaking into the Savas Health, Pueblo Viejo Restaurant, Coco Freeze Ice Cream Shop, and Flame Broiler Restaurant.

The suspect has a long history of commercial burglary within the City of Indio, spanning over 10 years, and has been in and out of jail for these crimes, police noted.

Currently, the man is on Post Release Community Supervision probation for commercial burglary. Detectives requested a PRCS violations hold, and the suspect was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center Indio for four counts of commercial burglary charges.

If anyone has information about this case please call Indio Police Detective Israel Campoa (760)-391-4117 or to report anonymous information, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content