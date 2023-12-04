Vehicle burglary suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to 4 years in prison

A 27-year-old man who burglarized several vehicles in Rancho Mirage, with stolen property and damages exceeding $25,000, pleaded guilty to felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to four years in state prison.

Osman Uriel Arellano of Coachella, pleaded guilty Monday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count each of receiving stolen property, evading arrest and being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to two felony counts of burglary.

He was immediately sentenced to four years in state prison, according to court records.

Co-defendant Manuel Victor Guerra, 36, of Indio, is charged with five felony counts of receiving stolen property, two felony counts of burglary, and one felony count each of vandalism and being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of tampering with a vehicle.

His next court date was set for Jan. 29, 2024.

The Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team (SET) investigated the vehicle burglaries and acts of vandalism throughout August and subsequently identified Guerra and Arellano as the suspects in various incidents, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

They were both found Aug. 14 at a residence in the 78000 block of Savanna La Mar Drive near Bermuda Dunes by members of the Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells and Palm Desert SET teams, along with Burglary Suppression Unit members, according to Cryder.

Deputies searched the residence and found numerous stolen items and a firearm.

"Palm Desert Station personnel arrested Guerra at the location,'' Cryder said in a statement. "Arellano was arrested a short time later following a vehicle pursuit that ended near Fred Waring Drive and Silverwood Drive in the city of Indio."

Guerra was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $250,000 bail, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information on the burglaries and the vandalism was asked to call Deputy Paull with the Palm Desert sheriff's station at 760-578-4275.