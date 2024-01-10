Felon accused of stabbing family dog charged with animal cruelty

A convicted felon accused of stabbing her family's dog in Banning, then fleeing to another city before she was arrested, was charged today with felony animal cruelty.

Natasha Amber Serrano, 34, was taken into custody Sunday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility following a Banning Police Department investigation.

Along with the animal cruelty count, Serrano is charged with a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and probation violations.

The defendant, who is being held on $10,000 bail, was slated to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

According to police, shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, Serrano was in her family home in the 700 block of West Gilman Street and turned violent for unspecified reasons. She allegedly attacked the canine, inflicting wounds with a knife.

"After stabbing the family dog, Serrano fled the location in her vehicle,'' agency spokeswoman Sol Avila said. "A be-on-the-lookout was sent to local law enforcement agencies.''

Avila said Ontario police officers spotted Serrano at about 11:15 a.m. driving through the city and detained her, taking her into custody without incident. The defendant was turned over to Banning police officers for booking early Sunday afternoon.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The severity of the stab wounds was unclear.

According to court records, Serrano has prior convictions for battery on a domestic partner and receiving stolen property.