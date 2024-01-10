Man suspected in series of burglaries in Desert Hot Springs pleads not guilty

A man suspected with an accomplice of carrying out a series of burglaries in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

Javien Odell, 32, and Richard Bates, 58, were charged Tuesday with one felony count each of burglary, receiving stolen property and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

Odell pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Bates pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Officers responded at about 7:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a commercial burglary in the 66700 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. After the suspect vehicle involved in the burglary was identified, it was found at a residence in the 65600 block of Avenida Dorado, where the stolen property was allegedly found.

"In addition, two stolen vehicles were located and recovered, as well as stolen property from two recent commercial burglaries at a business in the 66000 block of Pierson Boulevard, and a burglary and vehicle theft at Desert Hot Springs High School,'' police wrote in a statement.

Odell and Bates were subsequently arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where they remain held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to inmate records.