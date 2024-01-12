Felony charges filed against 3 men arrested after vehicle theft investigation

Felony charges were filed today against a 33-year-old man suspected in a vehicle theft and two felons suspected of having firearms and an explosive device during a search stemming from the theft investigation.

Zachary Hernandez was charged with one felony count each of receiving a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, and receiving stolen property, according to court records. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of being a repeat offender of vehicle theft.

Carlos Adrian Mayorga Quirino, 31, was charged with one felony count each of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possessing ammunition while Jesus Aguilera Jr., 34, was charged with one felony count of possessing a destructive or explosive device near private habitation.

The three suspects are set to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Detectives responded at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to execute a search warrant stemming from a vehicle theft investigation in the 66300 block of Granada Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

During the search, detectives allegedly found several firearms and home-made explosive devices which were seized, police said. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team responded to the scene to remove the devices.

Detectives arrested the three suspects along with 29-year-old LuQuwon Briddell for a parole violation warrant and Cecilia Romero, 32, for a drug offense warrant, according to police.

Hernandez, Aguilera, Quirino and Briddell remain held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio without bail. No inmate information was immediately available on Romero.