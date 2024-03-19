CHP seeks public’s help finding hit-and-run driver who killed woman on I-10

California Highway Patrol investigators today requested the public's help identifying the motorist who ran over and killed a 29-year-old pedestrian on Interstate 10 in Banning, then fled the scene.

Christina Rodriguez of Banning was fatally struck in the hit-and-run on eastbound I-10, roughly a quarter-mile east of Eighth Street, on March 13.

CHP Officer Jonathan Torres said Rodriguez was "walking within lanes'' for unknown reasons at 12:30 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling at an unconfirmed speed.

"The vehicle ... fled the scene by continuing eastbound on I-10,'' Torres said.

He said the victim was hurled into the slow lane, bringing traffic to a stop on the freeway.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene nine minutes later.

"It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash,'' Torres said.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was unavailable.

Anyone who might have information was asked to contact the CHP's San Gorgonio Pass office at 951 846-5321, or after hours at 916-407-7511.