17-year-old revealed as fifth suspect in deadly North Palm Springs shooting

Authorities said today that a 17-year-old boy was a fifth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in North Palm Springs last year.

The Desert Hot Springs teen was arrested Thursday evening in Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

His identity was not released due to his age.

The other suspects are Palm Desert residents Conner Turley, 18, and Aisa Kirk Bailey, 19, along with North Palm Springs residents Mark Brian Barneck, 67, and his son Cody Barneck, 34.

The Barnecks and Bailey were each charged in May 2023 with one felony count of murder, according to court records. Cody Barneck faces an additional felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm.

Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff's station responded at about 5 a.m. May 16, 2023 to a report of a shooting in the 64000 block of 16th Avenue, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza. Upon arrival, they found Jeremy Abshear of North Palm Springs suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Deputies administered first aid and summoned for medical aid,'' Baeza said in a statement. "Paramedics arrived and, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The sheriff department's Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to Baeza.

Mark Barneck was booked into Blythe Jail, Cody Barneck into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, and Bailey into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to inmate records. They were all being held on $1 million bail bonds.

Due to his age at the time of the murder, Turley was booked into Juvenile Hall, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal shooting was asked to call homicide investigator J. Manjarrez at 951-955-1600.