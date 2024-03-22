Charges filed vs. man suspected of numerous Coachella Valley window-smash burglaries

Felony charges were filed today against a 41-year-old man suspected of multiple window-smash burglaries throughout the Coachella Valley over the past two months.

Charles Emmanuel Cobb of Indio was charged with one felony count each of burglary and vandalism, according to court records. He's set to be arraigned on the charges Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The burglaries occurred at numerous businesses throughout the Coachella Valley between February and March, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Patrick Mushinskie.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed Cobb is linked to a series of break-ins at businesses in La Quinta in late February. Surveillance video captured the suspect during one of the break-ins.

The sheriff's La Quinta Special Enforcement Team assumed the investigation and identified Cobb as the suspect. On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at his home and he was arrested, Mushinskie said.

He was subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.

Anyone with additional information about the alleged crimes was asked to call the sheriff's Thermal station at 760-863-8990.