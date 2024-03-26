Man who fought residents at Palm Springs apartment complex, shot at witness sentenced to prison

A 24-year-old man who was thrown off a balcony after witnesses spotted him swimming naked in the pool of an apartment complex has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tracy Marquis Rose of Palm Springs pleaded guilty March 12 to one felony count each of attempted murder, assault with a gun, vandalism and being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to two felony counts of burglary, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

He was sentenced Monday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to 10 years in prison, Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall told City News Service on Tuesday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2022, officers responded to a report of a burglary and attempted homicide in the 1600 block of Via Entranda, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At the scene, they found evidence of shots fired and some of the victim's stolen property, but did not immediately find the suspect.

The reporting party was shot at after witnessing the man break into a neighboring condominium, police said.

Less than one hour later, officers responded to a report of a naked man swimming in the pool and causing a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverside Place, according to police. A caller said a fight broke out between several residents and the man.

"It was later determined that, during the fight, the suspect broke into an apartment and was thrown off the second-story balcony during an altercation with several residents,'' police wrote in a statement. "After being thrown from the balcony, the suspect ran back up to the same apartment and jumped through a window which caused multiple lacerations."

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Rose lying naked on a bed and bleeding profusely, police said. He was placed into custody and taken to a hospital for his injuries.