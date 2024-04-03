Two LA-area men arrested after theft at El Paseo business

Two Los Angeles area men were arrested in connection with a theft at a business in Palm Desert.

Authorities announced a 47-year-old from Glendale, and a 40-year-old from Hollywood were arrested following a short pursuit related to an investigation of an earlier theft.

The incident started Monday at around 5:30 p.m. Deputies were called out to a grand theft at a business on the 73000 block of El Paseo. Deputies learned two men entered the business, concealed merchandise on their person, and exited the business without paying. The suspects then fled in a white, newer-model Lexus.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Palm Desert Business District Team (BDT) assumed the investigation.

The suspects were found at around 8:35 p.m. parked at a shopping center at Highway 111 and Washington Street in La Quinta. The suspects led deputies on a short pursuit, before being taken into custody.

Deputies recovered the stolen items, along with numerous suspected stolen bottles of wine and over-the-counter medication, from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Both suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for grand theft and felony evading.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the theft or the recovered bottles of wine and Zyrtec is encouraged to contact Deputy Hindiyeh or Deputy Botello from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at 760–836–1600.