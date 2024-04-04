Deputy arrested after investigation into association with outlaw motorcycle gang in Twentynine Palms

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday following an investigation connecting him to an outlaw motorcycle gang.

The investigation into Deputy Christopher Bingham and his association with the motorcycle gang dates back to January, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

The agency noted that during the investigation it was learned that Bingham, 45, rode and socialized with several members of the gang.

"On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bingham was observed riding his motorcycle with two OMG members. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) a traffic stop was conducted on Bingham and the two OMG members," reads a press release by the Sheriff's Department. "During a search of Bingham's person, a loaded, unregistered firearm was located. Bingham was arrested and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning."

Investigators from the Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant on Bingham's residence. During that warrant service, investigators said they found approximately 160 firearms.

"One of the firearms was a fully automatic assault rifle, with an attached grenade launcher," the agency noted. "Investigators also located, destructive devices, silencers, OMG paraphernalia, and a stolen San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shotgun."

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed several felony charges against Bingham and issued an arrest warrant.

The charges include possession of a machine gun, possession of a short-barreled rifle, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a destructive device, possession of silencers, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Bingham was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus stated, “The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable; he not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately. The investigation has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been filed.”



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909) 387-8400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.