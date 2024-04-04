LA County man arrested on suspicion of DUI after pursuit that started in Indio

A 21-year-old man from Whittier was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence and leading police on a pursuit through Indio into the eastern region of the county.

The incident started at around 2:15 p.m. when Riverside County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle in the city of Indio with a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

"The vehicle generated multiple calls for service related to the vehicle’s erratic driving actions and the driver’s erratic behavior," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle fled from deputies and the ensuing pursuit ended on the eastbound I-10 west of the Cactus City rest stop. The driver was taken into custody and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading and driving under the influence.

There were no details on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. We have reached out to the agency for more information.

The Sheriff's Office did confirm that there were no reported injuries to the deputies or the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.