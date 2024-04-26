Woman accused of starting fire that destroyed Palm Desert businesses fails to appear in court, warrant issued

A warrant has been issued for the woman suspected of starting a fire that destroyed multiple businesses in Palm Desert earlier this month.

Natalie Marie Radu, 30, failed to appear in court on Friday for her felony settlement conference. A judge issued a no bail bench warrant.

Radu is charged with recklessly causing a fire resulting in property damage and other offenses. She's also charged with a sentence-enhancing allegation of perpetrating arson in an area under a state of emergency.

She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on April 17. County jail records show that Radu was released on $50,000 bail on April 20.

The arson fire destroyed four businesses at the Plaza de Monterey Shopping Center along Monterey Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Those businesses were Coffee D'Bouteaque, Miracle Ear Hearing-Aid Center, Papa Dan's Pizza and Reverse Mortgage Works.

A sheriff's deputy who was assisting at the scene suffered unspecified minor injuries, but no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers conducted an investigation and determined the blaze was "recklessly caused,'' according to the agency. No other details were provided.

Radu was arrested by Cal Fire investigators at the scene.

Court records show that she has prior misdemeanor convictions for possession of controlled substances, presenting false identification to a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. There was an active warrant for her arrest when she was taken into custody, connected with a driving under the influence of drugs charge filed in May 2022.

There are several Go-Fund Me's to help support these businesses: