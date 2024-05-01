Five taken into custody after gunpoint robbery in Indio

The Indio Police Dept. took five people into custody after a gunpoint robbery Wednesday evening.

The robbery was reported at around 6:05 PM near Galindo Court and Avenue 40.

The suspects fled the area in a white Civic. Officers spotted the vehicle near Monroe and Avenue 42 a short time later, Ben Guitron, Indio PD spokesperson, told News Channel 3.

Just minutes after the robbery, the vehicle was stopped at Gore Street and Avenue 41.

Guitron confirmed that a gun was found in the vehicle.

There were no injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.