Suspected cat burglar arrested in Rancho Mirage

A 47-year-old man suspected of stealing items from a garage and vehicle last week was arrested in Rancho Mirage.

The theft was reported at around 8:30 a.m. on April 30. Deputies responded to a gated community in Rancho Mirage regarding a residential burglary that occurred while the victims were asleep.

"The suspect initially burglarized the victim’s vehicle and gained access to their garage by utilizing the garage door opener. The suspect stole items from the victim’s vehicle and inside the garage," reads a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team (SET) deputies obtained evidence that the suspect committed the burglary. The suspect was identified as a 47-year-old resident of Thousand Palms.

On May 1, SET deputies found the suspect on Bob Hope Drive and Via Marta in Rancho Mirage.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property with a bail enhancement of $500,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Jacob Paull with the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 393-3220.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to community members that it is always important to stay vigilant and take precautions to protect your belongings and homes.

"Removing all valuables from vehicles and securing both vehicles and residences can help prevent theft and keep our communities safer," reads the Sheriff's Office message.