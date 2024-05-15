Search continues for suspect who shot at Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Jurupa Valley

Special Enforcement Bureau personnel are searching tonight for an armed suspect who fired shots at a Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy in Jurupa Valley.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. when the suspect shot at a deputy near Pats Ranch Road and 68th Street, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The suspect is wanted for an "attempted homicide on a peace officer,'' according to CBS.

Attempted Homicide on a Peace Officer: Area of Pats Ranch Road/ 68th St #JurupaValley NOT a deputy involved shooting. Deputy is not injured.



Suspect is currently outstanding. Apprehension efforts are underway. Avoid area.



Official updates 2b posted here as they become available pic.twitter.com/jsSdv6xRna — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) May 15, 2024

No deputies were wounded during the shooting and none of them returned fire.

According to reports from the scene, heavily armed teams of deputies, Special Enforcement Bureau personnel and tactical vehicles scoured the area near a wooden area and near the Goose Creek Golf Club Course.

The public was advised to avoid the area until further notice.