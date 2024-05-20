Man accused of opening fire on RivCo Sheriff’s motor deputy identified

A man suspected of firing at a sheriff's deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, ultimately escaping into the Santa Ana River bottom, was identified today, with a warning that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The whereabouts of Martin Perez Jr., 30, of San Bernardino were unknown Monday, as the Riverside County Sheriff's Department released photos and a description of the suspect.

According to an agency statement, shortly after 6 p.m. last Tuesday, a motorcycle deputy attempted to stop Perez for an unspecified traffic violation in the area of Limonite Avenue and Wineville Road, on the west end of Jurupa Valley, roughly two blocks from Interstate 15.

"The vehicle failed to yield and entered a dirt access road adjacent to 68th Street, west of Pats Ranch Road, (where the suspect) fired at the pursuing deputy before entering dense foliage near the Santa Ana River bottom,'' the sheriff's department said. "During the pursuit, the subject abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot in an unknown direction."

The motorcycle patrolman was not hurt.

Deputies, joined by personnel from neighboring law enforcement agencies, initiated a search of the area, but the suspect eluded capture.

"Martin Perez Jr. is considered armed and dangerous,'' according to the sheriff's statement.

The suspect stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 260 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Background information on him wasn't available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Investigations Bureau at 951-955-2654.