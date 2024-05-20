Skip to Content
One person suffers gunshot wound in Cabazon

Published 9:00 PM

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night in Cabazon.

The shooting was reported at around 8:15 PM in the area of Adele Avenue and Lemon Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the reporting party told dispatch that his friend was walking and had been shot.

There was no word on where the victim was shot. Authorities confirmed they were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

