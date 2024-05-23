Indio man who allegedly tried to abduct child walking to school seeks bail reduction

A 50-year-old convicted felon accused of preying on two Moreno Valley schoolgirls and trying to kidnap one of them will ask a judge next week to consider lowering his bail so he can get out of jail.

Rene Rodriguez Ramirez of Indio is charged with attempted kidnapping and annoying minors in connection with alleged acts that occurred last month.

He appeared Thursday for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment to re-enter not guilty pleas to the charges following a May 9 hearing in which a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to bound the defendant over for trial.

His public defender submitted a motion to Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gail O'Rane Thursday seeking a bail review hearing, which the judge set for May 31 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Ramirez is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Martinez, the two victims were walking to school in the area of Cactus Avenue and Perris Boulevard about 9:20 a.m. on April 24, when Ramirez allegedly "pulled alongside them" in his car.

Martinez alleged the defendant "attempted to pull one of the juveniles into his vehicle ... (but) she was able to break free from his grasp."

The girls, who were not injured, ran to their campus and told officials about the incident, prompting administrators to contact sheriff's deputies.

Martinez said that, thanks to the detailed description of the vehicle provided by the students, patrol deputies spotted it roughly an hour later near the intersection of Ormista and Season drives in Moreno Valley.

The driver, Ramirez, was detained without incident and ultimately booked into custody based on the witnesses' statements, according to the sergeant

Court records show the defendant has prior convictions for robbery, burglary and possession of controlled substances.