Border Patrol seize over 500 pounds of meth in Calexico

A 25-year-old man was arrested after more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden within a flatbed trailer at the Calexico Commercial Facility.

The discovery was made on May 20. The 25-year-old was driving a commercial tractor hauling an empty flatbed trailer applying for entry from Mexico at the Calexico East Commercial Facility.

The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor and flatbed trailer. In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the tractor and trailer, revealing anomalies.

A canine unit also responded and alerted CBP officers to the trailer.

Upon conducting a thorough inspection, CBP officers discovered 172 packages concealed within

the frame trailer. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine

with a total weight of 523 pounds.

"I commend our officers in making full use of all available resources to prevent these drugs from entering our communities," stated Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. "We remain committed to maintaining a comprehensive strategy in preventing and disrupting drug smuggling at our southern borders."

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, and flatbed trailer while the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

CBP said this seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024.

Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.