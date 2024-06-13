La Quinta residents arrested in connection to vehicle burglary investigation

Two La Quinta residents accused of stealing property from multiple vehicles in the Indian Wells area were arrested today.

Riverside Sheriff's Palm Desert Station deputies responded to reports of vehicle burglaries on May 25, according to Sgt. Chris Gelinas.

The Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team (SET) went to a residence in the 76000 block of Fairway Drive in La Quinta and discovered stolen wallets, IDs, a laptop and access cards used to make fraudulent online transactions, Gelinas said.

The SET identified two suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. Both suspects were arrested Thursday morning at their residence. They were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and are expected to be charged with burglary, conspiracy, vandalism, identity theft and possession of stolen property.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to call Deputy Kendall Martinez with the Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1625.