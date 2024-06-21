Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run suspect to stand trial for murder, other charges

A 51-year-old woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today.

In addition to murder, Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also ordered to stand trial on a misdemeanor count of being an unlicensed operator and a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations of fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records.

Johnson is due back in court in Indio July 30 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment.

Officers responded to an area near Palm Drive and Buena Vista Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022, on a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was being driven southbound on Palm Drive when the man was crossing the roadway. The driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Cal Fire and EMS crews arrived, police said. The man, identified as 58-year-old Paul Nava, died at the scene.

Department detectives and the Major Accident Investigation Team identified Johnson as a suspect, police said. She was arrested in the 1300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Johnson was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail.