Jury deliberations to begin in trial of man accused of killing drug dealer

Jury deliberations are expected to get underway today in the trial of a 22-year-old man accused of taking part in the ambush slaying of a Desert Hot Springs marijuana dealer during an attempted robbery.

Angel Arangure of Desert Hot Springs is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted robbery, along with a special circumstance allegation of killing during the commission of a robbery for the 2020 attack.

Arangure's alleged co-conspirator, 21-year-old Matthew Pineda of Desert Hot Springs, is charged separately, also with first-degree murder, the special circumstance allegation and three counts each of attempted murder and attempted robbery, with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. Pineda, who is being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, is set to appear for a pretrial hearing in September.

Opening statements in Arangure's trial were delivered last week, with the prosecution summoning its first witnesses to the courtroom of Riverside County Superior Court Judge Otis Sterling at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Testimony concluded early in the afternoon last Wednesday, and Sterling gave jurors Thursday off while prosecutors worked to locate another witness.

Prosecutors summoned "a few" additional witnesses Friday, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's office. Hayden told City News Service she believes jury deliberations were set to begin Wednesday.

Arangure is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Benoit Detention Center.

According to a trial brief filed by the District Attorney's Office, on the night of July 14, 2020, the defendant was "hanging out" with Pineda and a young woman, Desirae Salazar, at a residence in the 10900 block of Santa Cruz Drive, near West Drive, when Salazar said she wanted to purchase marijuana from a trusted source.

The dealer, identified only as "B.L.," was contacted by Salazar via Snapchat and agreed to bring her a "cartridge" of cannabis, the brief said.

The man was joined by two male friends, identified only as "A.R." and "P.E.," and the trio headed to the Santa Cruz Drive residence at about

11:30 p.m. There had been a "shots fired" call in the area about the time the men drove onto the street, and B.L.'s Toyota Scion was briefly tailed by a sheriff's sergeant investigating, according to the narrative.

When the patrol unit rounded a corner, the men stopped in front of the Santa Cruz Drive property, and B.L. allegedly alerted Salazar via phone that he was waiting outside. Prosecutors allege that Pineda informed Salazar and Arangure that he intended to rob the dealer, enlisting Arangure's assistance, while Salazar went outside with the money, apparently uncertain whether Pineda was just talking or intended to carry out the ambush.

Arangure took a position in front of the Scion and aimed flashlights into the eyes of the marijuana dealer and his two friends in the sedan, blinding them, according to the brief.

Pineda shouted, ``Gimmie all your (expletive)!'' the document alleged.

P.E., who had the marijuana products in his lap, reached down to hand them over as B.L. threw the car into gear and stepped on the accelerator, at which point Pineda allegedly fired multiple rounds into the vehicle using a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, according to the prosecution.

One bullet struck P.E. in the right rear of his head, while B.L. suffered a grazing wound to his neck, the brief stated. A.R. was not hit.

B.L. managed to drive several blocks, and the sheriff's sergeant who had seen the Scion earlier and was still patrolling the neighborhood spotted the car with its rear window shot out, prompting him to initiate a traffic stop.

He found the occupants "screaming" for help and called for ambulances, according to the brief.

P.E. and B.L. were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where P.E. died the next day. B.L. was treated for the neck wound and ultimately recovered.

Sheriff's detectives quickly identified the alleged conspirators, arresting Arangure first.

"He admitted that they intended to set up the victims and described the robbery, where he was supposed to blind the victims, and Pineda had the gun and attempted to rob the victims,'' the brief said.

The information led detectives to serve a search warrant on Pineda within a few days. He allegedly told them, "I'm your man" when they began asking questions, according to the prosecution. Because he was under 18 years old at the time, his case was initially handled in juvenile court but was transferred to adult court in 2021.

Arangure has no documented prior adult convictions in Riverside County. Background information on Pineda was unavailable.

Salazar was not charged in connection with the case.