Man pleads not guilty to causing fatal hit-and-run in Desert Hot Springs

A felony charge was filed today against a 20-year-old man who allegedly caused a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs.

Mason Poling entered a not guilty plea to a count of hit-and-run causing injury or death Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to case records.

He is scheduled for a follow-up court appearance at a felony settlement conference on Aug. 23.

Officers responded to the area of North Indian Canyon and Pierson Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m. Friday to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department reported.

The pedestrian was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was described as a 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident, but the person's gender and identity were not released.

Witnesses told officers that a black Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on North Indian Canyon when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking south in the northbound lanes.

The driver allegedly drove off immediately without offering aid. Investigators later identified the suspect as Poling, who was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with additional information about the death was encouraged to contact Corporal Sean McGuire at 760-329-6411, extension 366. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 760-341-7867.