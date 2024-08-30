Trial date set for parolee accused of shooting at 14-year-old girl in Indio

A judge today set a trial date for a parolee accused of shooting a then-14-year-old girl in the head while she was riding in a vehicle with four other children in Indio.

Vicente Manuel Reyes, 25, of Thousand Palms was arrested three days after the shooting on May 20, 2018.

He initially pleaded not guilty to six felony counts of attempted murder two days after his arrest and re-entered the pleas in August 2021, according to case records.

Reyes' trial is currently set to begin on Jan. 10, 2025. The suspect remains in custody on $2.16 million bail.

He was accused firing on the vehicle as it traveled near John Nobles Avenue and Monroe Street, striking the girl and missing the car's adult driver and four other occupants: girls aged 15, 13, and 5, and a 15 year-old boy.

A motive for the alleged shooting has not been disclosed, but the Indio Police Department characterized it as a "senseless act of violence."

The 14-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries, but survived.

Court records show that in 2012, Reyes and two other juvenile defendants were charged in the stabbing of a boy at an Indio movie theater parking lot.

Reyes was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and pleaded guilty to the felony assault count in 2013.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, and released on parole in the summer of 2017, according to a parole violation report, which outlines a February gun possession arrest in Indio that landed him in county jail at the time.