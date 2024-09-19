Banning man accused of sexually assaulting boy pleads not guilty to felony charges

A 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy and distributing videos of the acts online pleaded not guilty today to more than a half-dozen felony charges.

John Edward Lario of Banning was arrested earlier this month following an investigation by the multi-agency Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, or RCCET.

Lario is charged with four counts of forced oral copulation of a minor, two counts of lewd acts on a child and one count each of using a minor to produce child pornography and child endangerment.

He was arraigned Thursday before Superior Court Judge Francisco Navarro, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Dec. 4 at the Banning Justice Center.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs contacted U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in early September after overseas investigators discovered internet-based child pornography traceable to a resident of Riverside County.

HSI and RCCET coordinated efforts to identify the party responsible for circulating the obscene matter and ultimately allegedly connected it to Lario, compiling sufficient evidence to procure a search warrant, which was served at his Charles Street home on Sept. 3, authorities said.

"That led to the identity of the alleged victim, an 8-year-old boy,'' according to the D.A.'s office.

Lario was taken into custody without incident. The child is no longer in danger.

HSI Agent Christopher Bracken said that the case demonstrates "HSI's ability to coordinate with its international and state and local partners to swiftly pursue offenders and bring them to justice."

Lario could face life in prison if convicted.

He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.