Charges filed against more suspects accused of stealing car near Menifee, ending up at Palm Desert mall

Two of four suspects pleaded not guilty today to charges in connection with an alleged car theft near Menifee. The vehicle ended up abandoned at the mall in Palm Desert.

Antwone Lewis Robinson, 20, and Samantha Ray, 19, entered their pleas during an arraignment Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to case records.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to a carrying a loaded firearm-related felony charge. Ray pleaded not guilty to felony count of being an accessory after the fact.

Both are scheduled for an upcoming felony settlement conference on Oct. 1.

Co-defendants and Palm Desert residents Cayden Lopez, 20, and Noeli Bautista, 19, each made initial court appearances during arraignments at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Aug. 9, according to case records.

Bautista pleaded not guilty to the same charge as Ray. The defendant is also due back in court on Oct. 1.

Lopez, who has an upcoming felony settlement conference scheduled on Oct. 21, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of purchasing or receiving a stolen vehicle and evading arrest, denying a bail-related enhancement as well.

A black Chevrolet Camaro was stolen Wednesday afternoon near Menifee, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement. The department's aviation unit tracked the car into Palm Desert, where it entered a parking structure in the 72000 block of Highway 111, sheriff's officials said.

The suspects left the car and entered a business, but deputies were not able to find them, the department said.

Deputies subsequently tracked them to a Cathedral City residence in the 32000 block of Sky Blue Water Trail and arrested the four suspects, sheriff's officials said.

A loaded, unregistered handgun was found during a search of Robinson, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the statement.

All four suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, the department said.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.