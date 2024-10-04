Investigators believe Banning man accused of using boy for porn targeted pthers

A 20-year-old Banning man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy and distributing videos of the acts online possibly targeted other children, prompting authorities today to ask anyone with information to come forward.

John Edward Lario was arrested and charged last month following an investigation by the multi-agency Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, or RCCET.

Lario pleaded not guilty during a Sept. 19 arraignment on four counts of forced oral copulation of a minor, two counts of lewd acts on a child and one count each of using a minor to produce child pornography and child endangerment.

The defendant, who's being held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility, is scheduled to appear for a felony settlement conference on Dec. 4 at the Banning Justice Center.

"As the investigation into Lario continues, RCCET investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating any other possible victims,'' according to a District Attorney's Office statement. "They ask anyone with information to call the nationwide RCCET Hotline at 866-723-3595."

According to prosecutors, the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs contacted U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in early September after overseas investigators discovered internet-based child pornography traceable to a resident of Riverside County.

HSI and RCCET coordinated efforts to identify the party responsible for circulating the obscene matter and ultimately allegedly connected it to Lario, compiling sufficient evidence to procure a search warrant, which was served at his Charles Street home on Sept. 3, authorities said.

"That led to the identity of the alleged victim, an 8-year-old boy," according to the D.A.'s office.

Lario was taken into custody without incident. The child is no longer in danger.

The defendant, who has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County, could face life in prison if convicted.