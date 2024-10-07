Prosecution rests in trial of man accused of killing acquaintance at Cathedral City Applebee’s

The prosecution rested Monday in the trial of a man accused of gunning down a 31-year-old acquaintance during an altercation that erupted in a Cathedral City restaurant.

Willie Ramirez Bustamante, 34, of Cathedral City, is charged with second-degree murder and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the slaying last year of Ernesto Lazcano Arroyo, also of Cathedral City.

Prosecutors summoned their last witness on Monday morning after nearly a week of testimony at the Riverside Hall of Justice. The defense began its presentation of evidence in the afternoon.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst was expected to schedule closing arguments for Tuesday or Wednesday.

Bustamante is free on a $100,000 bond.

According to a trial brief filed by the District Attorney's Office, Bustamante and Arroyo were casual acquaintances, and late on the night of Aug. 6, 2023, the victim went to the Applebee's at 32-400 Date Palm Drive to eat with his wife while the defendant went to the eatery with his wife and friends.

The victim and defendant were seated at different tables a short distance from one another. Arroyo got up during his meal and walked to the booth where Bustamante and his company were seated, exchanging words with them in what witnesses recalled was a "friendly'' manner, the brief stated. However, within seconds of Arroyo returning to his table, Bustamante jumped up and went over to confront the victim angrily, immediately igniting a fistfight, prosecutors said.

At least two people inside the restaurant, including a server, recorded the ensuing 25-second altercation, during which a glass was thrown, and Bustamante and possibly two others traded blows with Arroyo, who "was getting hurt really bad'' until the combatants tumbled outside onto the handicap ramp, where Arroyo knocked Bustamante to the ground, according to the brief.

Several witnesses later told police the fight effectively ended at that point, because Arroyo backed away, leaving almost 10 feet between himself and Bustamante, who nevertheless pulled a semiautomatic handgun and leveled it at the victim, prosecutors alleged.

Arroyo then allegedly lunged at Bustamante, prompting him to open fire, mortally wounding the victim, court papers said. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

The defendant fled the location, while paramedics and Cathedral City Police Department officers were called.

Arroyo was taken to a Coachella Valley trauma center, where he died a short time later.

Bustamante was identified as the alleged shooter the following day. Coordinating with the county's Gang Impact Team, investigators placed his residence in the 69-100 block of Dinah Shore Drive under surveillance and ultimately obtained and served a search warrant there, culminating in his arrest, according to police spokesman Sgt. Albert Ruiz.

A clear motive for the fight was not disclosed.

Court records show Bustamante was charged with attempted murder and other offenses over a decade ago in connection with an attack in Palm Springs.

However, the charges were later dismissed.

He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.