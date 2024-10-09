Trial date set for Coachella man charged with attempted kidnapping of teen

A trial date was set today for a Coachella man accused of trying to kidnap a then-15-year-old girl in Thermal more than two years ago.

Christian Daniel Arreola, 21, was charged with three felony counts -- one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.

The defendant's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 23, 2025.

He re-entered not guilty pleas in January to the charges at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The victim was walking home on Sept. 6, 2022 when a man allegedly approached her, grabbed her from behind and attempted to pull her into his vehicle, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The girl was able to escape and run home, according to the department. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Arreola was identified as a suspect and was subsequently located on Sept. 10, 2022 at his residence in the 85400 block of Heather Lane, according to the statement.

Inmate records indicate that he is being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $2 million bail.