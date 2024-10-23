Indio man, 19, to be tried for murder in apartment shooting

A judge ruled that a 19-year-old Indio resident suspected of fatally shooting a man in an apartment in his hometown must stand trial for murder.

Jacob Matthew Alvin Vargas was also held to answer on Tuesday for one felony count each of burglary and being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, according to case records. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of committing the crimes while out on bail and discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

The defendant is due back in court on Nov. 5 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment, according to case records.

Officers responded at 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2023 to reports of gunshots heard at the Monte Azul Apartments, in the 82160 block of Dr. Carreon Boulevard, police told City News Service.

"Officers were led to an apartment in the complex ... upon entry, they found a male adult with gunshot wounds,'' an officer said. "Indio (and) Cal Fire paramedics and fire staff were there, and the victim passed away at the scene."

Relatives identified the victim as Jaime Garcia, 19, News Channel 3 reported.

According to police, people who heard the gunshots led officers to the apartment, where paramedics and firefighters found the victim. They attempted unsuccessful life-saving measures, and detectives began a homicide investigation. By the next day, detectives identified Vargas as a suspect and found him in the 51-800 block of Sunset Drive in Coachella with assistance from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team.

Vargas was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, where he remains held without bail.

He had no documented felony convictions in Riverside County at the time.