Trial date scheduled for Coachella man accused of murder in DUI case

A 2025 trial date was confirmed today for a Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert.

Alberto Lopez, 27, was ordered to stand trial for a felony count of murder in August at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He initially pleaded not guilty in January 2023, according to case records.

The defendant's trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 22.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023 at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Lopez was driving a burgundy Dodge Durango eastbound on Country Club Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing into the rear of a stopped red Hyundai Elantra.

When deputies arrived, they found that the sole occupant of the Hyundai was dead. The Riverside County coroner's office identified her as Sara Ahmadie of Palm Desert.

The Dodge driver, who deputies identified as Lopez, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested, according to the department. A records check also indicated that he had prior convictions for driving under the influence.

Lopez was subsequently booked on suspicion of murder into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was held on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.