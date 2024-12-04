Indio gang member convicted in 2016 murder gets life sentence

A gang member convicted in the killing of a 22-year-old Indio man more than eight years ago was sentenced to life in prison today, following previous life sentences for four co-defendants.

Miguel Cavazos, 44, of Indio, was previously found guilty of first- degree murder in October. He was identified as a potential participant in the killing of Adrian Valdez following an Indio police investigation that concluded well after the defendant's cohorts had been sentenced.

In addition to first-degree murder, jurors also found true sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, as well as a special-circumstance allegation of killing for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Judge Otis Sterling sentenced the defendant to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

According to an Indio Police Department statement, the defendant was identified after "additional information surfaced (indicating) Cavazos was present and a participant in the shooting."

Police declined to elaborate on the findings.

In 2019, Cesar Anthony Monzon, Angel Zacarias Lopez, Andrew Marquie Malanche and Jose Antonio Armendariz, all in their 30s, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Along with first-degree murder, each defendant was convicted of gang activity and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. The Indio jury also found true a special-circumstance allegation against Monzon of killing for the benefit of a gang, while the panel found true a special- circumstance allegation of firing from a vehicle causing death against his associates.

Deputy District Attorney Jacob Silva said there was a dispute at the grave site of Lopez's cousin before the defendants targeted Valdez. Valdez was standing with a group of people, some of whom were known gang members, outside a home in the 82600 block of Mountain View Avenue when the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 7, 2016, authorities said.

Surveillance footage from an Indio 7-Eleven showed the occupants of a Chevrolet Caprice and a Toyota Sequoia congregating at the convenience store, then going to the Mountain View property.

A security camera mounted on a nearby home captured gunfire coming from both sides of the Toyota, while the driver of the Chevrolet sped away eastbound. Silva conceded during the trial that it was unclear who fired the fatal shot.

Between 10 and 15 people were standing with Valdez at the time, and Armendariz's attorney, John Dolan, argued that gunfire originating from within that group could have struck Valdez.

Armendariz, who police said was driving the Toyota, was arrested Aug. 8, 2016. Three bullet holes were found on the exterior of the SUV, and ammunition was found inside, according to the prosecution.

Lopez and Malanche went to nearby JFK Memorial Hospital hours after the attack. Malanche was hospitalized with a single gunshot wound that entered through his backside, while Lopez was treated for a graze wound.

Police were notified, and officers seized a backpack belonging to Lopez that he had dropped near the emergency room. The satchel contained two handguns and nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, according to an Indio police affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant.

According to the declaration, Lopez told police he was inside the Chevrolet during the shooting, but he did not admit to taking part.

Malanche told detectives he was driving by the Mountain View Avenue home with Lopez when they were fired upon. Malanche said he was "scared," and that he and Lopez fired several shots at their attackers in retaliation, according to the affidavit.