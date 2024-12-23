Two La Quinta residents plead guilty to Indian Wells vehicle burglaries

Two La Quinta residents pleaded guilty today to charges stemming from vehicle burglaries in the Indian Wells area.

Francisco Ferratt, 24, entered guilty pleas to three felony counts of burglary during a felony settlement conference Monday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, case records indicated. Two felony counts of vandalism, one felony count of obtaining personal identifying information for an unlawful purpose and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property were dismissed.

Cynthia Martinez, in her mid-30s, pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor charges, including three counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism and one count each of receiving stolen property and identity theft.

Case records show that Martinez was sentenced to 12 months of probation, while Ferratt's sentence was not immediately available.

Riverside Sheriff's Palm Desert Station deputies responded to reports of vehicle burglaries on May 25, according to Sgt. Chris Gelinas.

The Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team went to a residence in the 76000 block of Fairway Drive in La Quinta and discovered stolen wallets, IDs, a laptop and access cards used to make fraudulent online transactions, Gelinas said.

The SET identified Martinez and Ferratt as suspects. The duo were arrested June 13 at their residence and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

Martinez was later free on bail, according to county inmate records.