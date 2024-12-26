Palm Springs man sentenced to probation for stabbing and threats

A 42-year-old Palm Springs man was sentenced to probation and a suspended prison term today after pleading guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a 2022 stabbing and threats at a convenience store.

Christopher William Freitas also entered guilty pleas on Dec. 9 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to two felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count each of attempted robbery, assault with a non firearm deadly weapon and resisting or deterring an officer, in addition to a misdemeanor for

willful resistance or obstruction, according to case records.

Judge Melisa Hale sentenced Freitas to 36 months of formal probation, a five-year, four-month suspended prison sentence and 364 days in county jail, with credit for 965 days served, John Hall of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office told City News Service.

Freitas was released on probation and instructed to report to his probation officer within 48 hours.

The defendant was arrested in February 2022 after the Palm Springs Police Department received a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of Vista Chino.

According to authorities, Freitas approached his neighbor and an altercation ensued for unknown reasons. He allegedly stabbed the neighbor during the fight, then fled on foot.

While police were at the scene of the altercation, they received a call about a man with a knife matching Freitas' description at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Vista Chino, authorities said.

Freitas allegedly attempted to stab a store clerk with scissors after being confronted for eating food without payment.

Patrons restrained him before officers arrived and took him into custody, authorities said.

Freitas was initially booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $1 million bail.